Restructure for Bristol’s Lancer Scott

Morian Cooke, chief executive of Lancer Scott Holdings

Under parent company is Lancer Scott Holdings Ltd, there now sits Lancer Scott Construction Ltd (based in Bristol and Taunton), Lancer Scott Construction West Ltd (in Cardiff and Liverpool) and Lancer Scott Facilities Management Ltd (across all sites).

Lancer Scott Holdings Ltd owns 100% of the share capital in its subsidiaries.

The restructuring was carried out by Lancer Scott’s new managing director David Jones to support the company’s growth, which has seen turnover grow from £39m in 2017 to £78m in 2022 and a projected £110m in 2024.

Morian Cooke, chief executive of Lancer Scott Holdings and founder of the business, said: “In 2020 we set out our ambitions and goals. We realised that if we wished to achieve those goals and to create the Lancer Scott that would be fit for the next decade, we would have to execute a major restructuring of the company.

“Three years on, this work has come to fruition with the creation of these three separate limited companies which can each work autonomously for the benefit of the holding company.”

He added: “This new structure provides greater employee responsibility and accountability at a regional level, which the board believe is a key foundation for a successful business.”

The reorganisation of Lancer Scott Holdings has allowed its directors to introduce a share option scheme (CSOP) as an incentive for senior employees.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk