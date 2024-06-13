Restructure for McGowan

Senior project manager Stevie Mitchell (left) with new operations manager Lyndsay Merson and new construction manager Wille Merson

Aviemore-based McGowan Environmental Engineering Ltd has changed its name to McGowan Group Ltd with three distinct trading arms.

Within McGowan Group are the business units McGowan Infrastructure, McGowan Environmental and Eco Cable Protect UK.

The new structure effectively separates the growing cabling side of the operation from the former core business of environmental restoration work.

McGowan’s recent cabling work in the electricity sector includes the installation of 60km of 33kV high voltage underground cable for Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution to connect up Moy Wind Farm, south of Inverness. That contract was part a £7.2m project to deliver a total of 81km of cabling across Inverness and Caithness.

Eco Cable Protect UK, another of the group companies, works with McGowan Infrastructure supplying cable protection and installation technology. Its German cable wrapping technology is claimed to reduce delivery times and costs, by removing the need to bed cables in sand [see video below].

McGowan Environmental projects is traditionally river and peatland restoration work.

Under the new structure, McGowan Environmental will continue to be led by contracts manager Sam Hesling and senior projects manager Kyle McGowan, supported by HSEQ manager Brian Elliott and recent hires Gregor Allison (project manager) and Eve Wilkinson (operations administrator).

McGowan Infrastructure is headed by founder Ross McGowan, with newly recruited operations manager Lyndsay Merson and construction manager Willie Merson.

At group level are director Derek Mackay, commercial manager Malcom Weir and senior project manager Stevie Mitchell.

Founder Ross McGowan said: “With the huge opportunities open to us in the energy infrastructure sector as part of network build out driven by the RIIO-ED2 price control programme – which sets the outputs that the 14 electricity distribution network operators (DNOs) need to deliver for their consumers from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2028 – combined with the continued organic growth of our environmental division, the creation of two new, distinct companies in McGowan Infrastructure and McGowan Environmental serving different, but growing, sectors gives each clearer direction and focus which will enable further growth.

“Our energy infrastructure – including cabling and substations – contract pipeline for the next three or four years is extremely healthy and will be better serviced by having McGowan Infrastructure and Eco Cable Protect as standalone entities. We have geared up for this with the recent appointments of a new operations manager, construction manager and commercial manager with further appointments expected in the coming months.

“This is twinned with a surge in interest in the environmental engineering sector where McGowan Environmental is already a trusted name serving numerous public and private sector clients. Having bolstered our design capability recently we are perfectly placed for this standalone unit to service the growing demand for environmental restoration services.”

