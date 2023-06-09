Retirement developer buys Edenbridge golf course

Inspired Villages intends to build housing on what used to be the Kent & Surrey golf course.

It has acquired the site with planning permission for 184,000 sq ft of accommodation including a 100-unit integrated retirement community.

The deal represents the 29th site within Inspired Villages’ £500m joint venture with NatWest Pension Group Fund and Legal & General, through which it plans to open 34 Integrated Retirement Communities, providing more than 5,000 homes.

Inspired said that it will now consult locally on revisions to the existing permission and plans to add facilities from which the wider community might benefit, such as a restaurant and a ‘wellness suite’.

Chief development & property officer Neal Dale said: “We are keen to start progressing plans for the village here whilst raising awareness and gaining support from the local community. The provision of this type of age-appropriate accommodation is of wider benefit as it naturally frees up housing stock throughout every element of the property ladder.”

