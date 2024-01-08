Retirement flats planned for Eastbourne seafront

CGI of the development designed by architect Gaunt Francis

Untold Living, which is backed by Matter Real Estate, completed the acquisition of a prime 2.5-acre seafront site at Sovereign Harbour in November 2023 from Birch Limited, a Richardson family company.

Subject to planning consent, Untold Living will build a block of one- and two-bedroom apartments on the Eastbourne seafront. The architect is Gaunt Francis.

Homes will be available across a range of different mid-market tenures, including to buy, for rent and purchase via shared ownership.

Founded in 2023, Untold Living owns and operates Chantry Court in Westbury, Wiltshire, and also has plans for retirement villages in Newport (Shropshire) and Crawley. Along with the Eastbourne scheme, it is targeting a gross development value of £300m for its initial development pipeline.

Russell Jewell, founder and chief executive of Untold Living, said: “The urgent need for more purpose-built later living accommodation in the UK cannot be overstated, particularly in East Sussex, where the population of over-70s is growing more quickly than the national average. Many thousands of older people are living in accommodation that is wholly unsuitable to their needs, which poses a serious risk to their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Our Eastbourne scheme will not only offer round-the-clock care and support to residents when needed but also relieve pressure on local health and social services by lowering the frequency of residents’ hospital and GP visits.”

