Revenue and profit up at Byrne Bros

Results for the year to 30th June 2024 show revenue at Byrne Bros (Formwork) Ltd has increased by 32% to £86m (2023: £65m) with a pre-tax profit of £4.2m (2023: £2.9m) and a continued steady growth trajectory for the year ahead.

Managing director Philip Beausang said: “The results demonstrate the strength and unity of our team who have worked tirelessly over the past year to position Byrne Bros at the forefront of the Building & Civil Engineering sector. Our model is built around quality with a strong focus on delivery so that we provide an enhanced experience for our clients.”

Recent project wins include: TVC Centre for Stanhope at White City in London; The Hub for Balfour Beatty in Aldermaston; and multiple structures for Balfour Beatty Vinci joint venture on HS2 Area North.

Current projects include work for Skanska Costain Strabag (SCS) joint venture on HS2 in west London and the North London Heat & Power Plant with Acciona as part of the Edmonton Ecopark.

Byrne Bros managing director Philip Beausang

On the future outlook, Philip Beausang said: “Our strategy has ensured we are well spread in terms of sector, location and client base. Our ‘One Team’ approach to work winning, delivery and acting on client feedback has sharpened our offering and helped secure repeat work. This approach will ensure Byrne Bros continues to grow in a sustainable manner and remain the contractor of choice in the RC frame market.”

Byrne Bros is forecasting steady growth for the year ahead.

Byrne Bros is part of the wider Byrne Group, which also includes fit-out contractor Ellmer Construction and groundworks contractor O’Keefe Construction and O’Keefe Demolition.

