Revised completion date for 21 Moorfields

Progress photo from 21-moorfields.com

The complex construction of 21 Moorfields has been further complicated by the reduction of personnel on site to meet social distancing requirements.

Developer Land Securities said: “At 21 Moorfields, the contractor Sir Robert McAlpine, doubled the facilities space for construction workers in order to accommodate more people on site in a Covid-secure way. Weekend working was also introduced to mitigate some of the delays resulting from lower on-site capacity. However, as a result of the lower on-site capacity we now expect practical completion to be delayed to July 2022.”

21 Moorfields is a 17-storey steel-framed building, designed by Wilkinson Eyre, being built over the top of London’s Moorgate Crossrail station.

Cutaway of the building (click on image to enlarge)

