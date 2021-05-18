  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue May 18 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Revised completion date for 21 Moorfields

Revised completion date for 21 Moorfields

11 hours Practical completion of the new Deutsche Bank headquarters in London has been delayed from November 2021 to July 2022, the developer has confirmed.

Progress photo from 21-moorfields.com
Progress photo from 21-moorfields.com

The complex construction of 21 Moorfields has been further complicated by the reduction of personnel on site to meet social distancing requirements.

Developer Land Securities said: “At 21 Moorfields, the contractor Sir Robert McAlpine, doubled the facilities space for construction workers in order to accommodate more people on site in a Covid-secure way. Weekend working was also introduced to mitigate some of the delays resulting from lower on-site capacity. However, as a result of the lower on-site capacity we now expect practical completion to be delayed to July 2022.”

21 Moorfields is a 17-storey steel-framed building, designed by Wilkinson Eyre, being built over the top of London’s Moorgate Crossrail station.

Cutaway of the building (click on image to enlarge)
Cutaway of the building (click on image to enlarge)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »