Revised fire safety standard out next week

The fire safety standard BS 9991 has been revised and updated following a lengthy industry consultation process. Advice on escape routes and fire safety measures are among the changes in the 2024 version.

BS 9991:2024 Fire safety in the design, management and use of residential buildings - Code of practice supersedes BS 9991:2015.

The standard provides recommendations and guidance on the provision of measures to control or mitigate the effects of fire and aims to achieve an adequate standard of life safety in the event of fire in a building. The standard has also been designed to provide a level of protection for property and businesses against the impact of a nearby fire, either in residential buildings or those within the same building or building complex.

BSI said that the guidance had been designed to provide a consensus-based ‘mid-point’ between the different regulations, and supporting statutory guidance, in the UK. This includes Approved Document B in England and Wales, Technical Handbook 2 in Scotland, and Technical Booklet E in Northern Ireland).

Revised standards generally include changes made due to new evidence or information relating to a topic. In this case, to ensure a high standard of fire safety, some of the updates include the expansion of the scope to include residential care homes, as well as the expansion of guidance relating to evacuation lifts, and revised height limits for sprinkler installation and single-stair buildings.

These revisions were under way ahead of the Grenfell Tower final report publication in September 2024 as part of the normal process of updating and revising standards.

BSI standards director-general Scott Steedman said: “The Grenfell tragedy and the subsequent inquiry and report have brought the issue of building safety into focus for the whole sector and beyond, it is critical that we ensure all standards reflect the latest evidence.

“The updated BS 9991 guides the design, installation, and maintenance of fire safety systems in residential buildings, ensuring that effective escape routes and fire safety measures are in place to protect occupants and enhance overall safety.”

