Reynolds to run RLB Birmingham office

Jo Reynolds joined RLB’s Birmingham office 25 years ago straight from university as a graduate quantity surveyor. She went on to set up the firm’s Welwyn Garden City office and lead its national programme management team. Most recently she has been head of key accounts.

“It’s great to be back in Birmingham to grow and support the business,” Jo Reynolds said. “RLB has its roots here in the Midlands with a heritage of over 70 years of providing construction, property and management consultancy across all sectors of the construction industry. Our mission of ‘creating a better tomorrow’ hasn’t changed. We pride ourselves on continuing to bring innovative solutions and best practice to our clients with the best talent in the industry.”

Birmingham is one of 10 RLB offices across the UK and accounts for 10% of its UK turnover.

