Construction News

Mon May 24 2021

  3. RG Carter picked to build Waterbeach primary school

7 hours Cambridgeshire County Council has awarded RG Carter an £8.3m contract to design and build a new primary school.

The new school is being built to support housing development on the old Waterbeach Barracks.

RG Carter, celebrating its centenary this year, was selected as contractor following a mini competition through the Cambridgeshire County Council design & build contractor framework

The contract comprises the design and construction of a new two-form entry (2FE) primary school, initially, with early years facilities. It is scheduled to open in September 2023.

The scope includes the submission of a planning application and discharging of conditions as required for a full 3FE primary school.

The first phase will be constructed as part of this project with phase two expansion to be developed later.

