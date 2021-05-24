RG Carter picked to build Waterbeach primary school

The new school is being built to support housing development on the old Waterbeach Barracks.

RG Carter, celebrating its centenary this year, was selected as contractor following a mini competition through the Cambridgeshire County Council design & build contractor framework

The contract comprises the design and construction of a new two-form entry (2FE) primary school, initially, with early years facilities. It is scheduled to open in September 2023.

The scope includes the submission of a planning application and discharging of conditions as required for a full 3FE primary school.

The first phase will be constructed as part of this project with phase two expansion to be developed later.

