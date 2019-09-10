RG Carter to build £65m aviation research centre

Artist’s impression of the exterior of the new Digital Aviation Research & Technology Centre at Cranfield University [Burrell Foley Fischer LLP]

The DARTeC research facility is a partnership between Cranfield University and industry partners including as Aveillant, BOXARR, Saab and Thales, with support from Research England.

The building will have a double-storey atrium and house research laboratories, open plan office space and an informal break-out area.

Next to the building will be a ‘hangar laboratory’ which will house a Boeing 737 aircraft – donated by British Airways – enabling engineering students to experiment with maintenance and repairs. The hangar canopy and main building roofs mirror each other to form matching ‘stealth fighter’ profiles when viewed from above.

The centre, the third major project that RG Carter has delivered for Cranfield University, is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2020.

DARTeC aims to address some of the key research challenges facing the aviation industry, including: the integration of drones into civilian airspace; increasing the efficiency of airports through technological advances; and increasing the reliability and availability of aircraft through digital technologies.

Artist’s impression of the interior of the new Digital Aviation Research & Technology Centre at Cranfield University [Burrell Foley Fischer LLP]

