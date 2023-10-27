  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri October 27 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. RIBA sets up principal designer register

RIBA sets up principal designer register

13 hours The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has opened applications to the industry’s first principal designer register, allowing architects to demonstrate competence for this new safety role.

Under England’s new Building Regulations, published in August 2023, every building project must now have a designated principal designer. This is an individual or organisation appointed by the client to take the lead on planning, managing, monitoring and coordinating health & safety and building regulations compliance during the design of a project.

The RIBA principal designer register will enable individual UK RIBA chartered members who have the necessary knowledge, skills, experience and behaviours to show their competence through a three-stage assessment process: take a test; submit a résumé of training, skills and experience; and an interview stage. A subscription fee will apply, and members will need to re-apply every five years.

The register will include a higher competency level for those working on higher-risk buildings (HRBs) – defined as 18 metres or more in height or having at least seven storeys, and containing at least two residential units. 

RIBA chair of board Jack Pringle said:  “Demands for stronger building safety regulations and higher professional competence has never been greater – affecting not only architects, but all those involved in the design and construction of buildings.  

“The RIBA principal designer register, the sector’s first competency database, provides professionals with a means to demonstrate appropriate professional expertise and, more broadly, to fulfil new Building Safety Act requirements. 

“It’s a practical step in the right direction – a fundamental piece of work that supports the greater, industry-wide culture change to ensure the highest standards of building safety.” 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »