RIBA warns firms on pay

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki

RIBA has issued a practice note, Workplace Wellbeing, setting out best practice and telling firms not to underpay their staff.

All employees must be paid at least the real living wage (or London living wage in the capital) to all staff, including freelancers and students, architects are being told.

Apprentices must be paid at least the real living wage for hours worked in practice and at least the statutory minimum wage for study days.

New real living wage rates of £12.60 an hour, and £13.85 for London, were published in October and employers should implement them by 1st May 2025.

The guidance points to RIBA’s Business Benchmarking 2024 data, which shows that while there is widespread compliance with this requirement, apprentices, architectural assistants, and office management, support and admin staff are most at risk of not receiving the real living wage. Regional analysis reveals that, for the lower salary quartile, Part 1 architectural assistants in London and apprentices (Level 6 or 7) in London and the southwest & Wessex do not receive the current real living wage, that came into force in May 2024.

The guidance also warns of the consequences of unpaid overtime, outlining how extra hours worked can be recompensed through time off in lieu (TOIL) and flexible working hours. It warns that unrecompensed overtime could tip an employee’s hourly wage below the real living wage, breaching their obligations as a CRIBA chartered practice.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said: “Architecture is a fulfilling but demanding career. Our profession is not unique in its culture of unpaid overtime, but the difference is that architects’ salaries don’t reflect the actual amount of work they do – nor the value of it.

“My first priority as RIBA president, as set out in my biennial plan, is to champion measures to improve workplace wellbeing. Our profession is a force for good, but to reach its full potential, it needs a cultural shift.

“Like many things in life, it’s about balance – we need to normalise flexible working arrangements, not expect or require overtime that can’t be compensated, and promote wellbeing to ensure people feel valued. A culture of long hours and low pay, after a long route to professional qualification, is an unreasonable reward for the effort expended to join our profession. It undermines our profession and excludes people, including those with caring responsibilities or disabilities. Attracting and retaining diverse talent is a prerequisite for delivering architecture that responds to the needs of everyone in society.

“This practice note is a strong reminder and cautionary note to all RIBA chartered practices that they must ensure fair and equal treatment of all employees, as a core principle of the code of practice they abide by.”

