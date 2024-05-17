Rich List puts Bamford in Top 20

Not short of a bob or two

The Sunday Times Rich List reports this weekend that JCB major shareholder Lord Bamford is now the 19th richest person in the United Kingdom, with an estimated fortune of £7.65bn.

By this estimation his wealth has grown by 30% in the past year alone. In 2023 the Rich List authors had him in 32nd place with a £5.9bn pile.

Having retired from the House of Lords in April, Lord Bamford will now have more time to focus on his business.

Another big riser this year is Redrow founder Steve Morgan, whose house-building operation on the point of merging with Barratt. Despite it having been a pretty rubbish year for house-builders, his fortune has grown by 16% over the past year from £789m last year to £915m today, according to the Sunday Times, rising up the charts from number 220 to 180.

A new entry to the list are Paul and Johnny Caddick, whose construction empire is valued at £530m, putting them in 277th place on the list.

Top of the list is Gopi Hinduja and family, with £37.2bn and a vast conglomerate of industrial investments.

