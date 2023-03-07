RICS consults on carbon measuring review

RICS is consulting on revisions to its professional standard, RICS Whole Life Carbon Assessment for the Built Environment, with a second edition being planned.

The RICS methodology, designed to be used by its more than 130,000 RICS members worldwide, was first developed in 2017 and has been adopted by several governments and international organisations including the World Economic Forum.

The new edition will extend to cover all built assets and infrastructure, throughout the whole built environment life cycle. It will track all carbon emissions from production of materials, construction process, use and the disposal of built assets over their entire life cycle. Only by accurately measuring and recording carbon emissions can the industry work to meet net zero goals, RICS says.

RICS is seeking views from those in the industry who provide, receive or rely on the measurement of carbon within the built environment to respond to this consultation.

RICS president Ann Gray said: "RICS calls on the global built environment community to engage with this crucial consultation on whole-life carbon assessment. The built environment contributes significantly to global carbon output, and RICS’ is committed to supporting the real estate industry in meeting the challenge of net zero head on.

"This consultation is a historic opportunity for all of us to shape the sector's response to the global challenge of climate change and make a profoundly positive difference to our planet.

"The international scope of this consultation will enrich the breadth and diversity of insight we gain. This is important as we recognise that nations and their respective built environment sectors are at different stages in their response to the climate crisis. The global nature of our consultation will ensure that the final output is capable of adoption around the world while retaining its role as the principal methodology recognised in the UK.”

To respond to the consultation, visit www.rics.org/profession-standards/consultations/whole-life-carbon-assessment-2nd-edition

