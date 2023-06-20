RICS names new chief executive

Justin Young

Justin Young will replace Richard Collins, who was appointed interim CEO in October 2021 following the reforms recommended by the Levitt report.

Justin Young began his career in the army, commanding a tank troop in Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s. He has subsequently spent nearly 30 years in the corporate world, in marketing and management roles.

He was general manager of law firm Clifford Chance in Southeast Asia between 2010 and 2016 and then chief operating office of London estate agent Knight Frank until last October.

He joins RICS as chief executive on 5th July 2023.

Martin Samworth, chair of RICS’ board said: “Justin is the ideal candidate for this role. As an established leader in real estate he understands our work and the scale of what we deliver in the built and natural environment – but he also has the diversity of skills and leadership experience to continue RICS’ journey as we drive our sustainability and diversity agenda.

“Justin’s background in transforming teams and organisations is key to driving forward our agenda alongside our members and boards input and expertise. I look forward to working with him to achieve our strategic goals and to drive RICS transformation with staff and with members.”

Justin Young said: “The opportunity to lead an organisation whose work is pivotal to the public interest, to a huge body of professionals, millions of clients and a host of decision makers globally is truly unique.

“I feel highly energised by this opportunity to drive further strategic, cultural, and operational, change to RICS - providing the right environment in which members reap the benefits of thought leadership and influence, professional development, and unparalleled networks.

“Operational excellence and people focus have been central to the leadership roles I have had throughout my career, as have projects to improve not only the service being delivered to clients, but also the experience for staff working in those organisations.

“Success comes from creating the environment that enables all parts of an organisation to work together towards a common goal and I am really looking forward to playing my part in making sure RICS gives a world-class service, continues to drive trust and confidence through regulation and brings positive change to the built and natural environment”.

