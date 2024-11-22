Ridge acquires Jubb Consulting Engineers

Ridge’s acquisition of Jubb is designed to both enhance service offerings and extend geographical reach.

Ridge has experienced strong growth in recent years, with turnover growing from £61m in 2020 to more than £140m forecast for 2024.

Eighteen months ago private equity investor Horizon Capital took a majority stake in Ridge & Partners, investing £40m to fuel expansion.

Jubb’s 100 staff work from offices in Bristol, Winchester, Plymouth and Cardiff. Ridge also has offices in Bristol and Winchester, as well as nearby Cheltenham, in its national network.

Jubb’s core services are civil engineering, structural engineering, ground engineering, transport planning and environmental planning. These services are seen to complement Ridge’s offerings in building services, architecture, project management, cost management, building surveying and sustainability.

In 2023 Jubb Consulting Engineers turned over £10m.

Ridge senior partner Adrian O’Hickey said: “Our interest in Jubb is driven by the excellent work its team delivers for its clients daily. As well as being established in three of our target growth sectors, its team of talented professionals are known for their technical excellence and client-focused approach. They will be a fantastic addition to the Ridge family.

“It is also worth noting that as our two businesses become one, our values and visions are well aligned. We both believe in putting our people first and we have real synergies in areas such as integrity, collaboration and a client-focused approach.”

Jubb managing director Rob Harrhy said: “Jubb has achieved outstanding results in recent years, attracting top industry talent and securing fantastic clients.

“Joining Ridge represents a significant opportunity for us to continue delivering exceptional client experiences and outstanding service, while strengthening our future and continuing to put our people first. We have enjoyed getting to know the Ridge team and are confident that their multi-disciplinary approach will greatly enhance our own development and the value we provide to our clients. We’re delighted to play a part in the expansion of Ridge into the southwest and Wales, and we look forward to consolidating their presence in key markets like data centres and infrastructure.”

