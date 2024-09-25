Ridge looks north with Arcadis hires

Mark Dewhurst (left), Chris Dunne (centre) and Lee Mellor (right)

Mark Dewhurst, Lee Mellor and Chris Dunne have joined Ridge from Arcadis. With more than two decades of experience in cost and project management together, the team is expected to help drive Ridge’s expansion ambitions across the north of England.

Dewhurst and Mellor are chartered quantity surveyors; Dunne is a project manager.

While at Arcadis the trio worked together on the new Co-operative Group head office, 1 Angel Square, as well as the Royal Horticultural Society's new garden at Bridgewater, both in Manchester.

Mark Dewhurst said: "Ridge has an excellent reputation and is growing sustainably, while remaining partner led. My focus is to contribute to Ridge’s success and establish us as the go-to firm for cost and project management in the north of England, especially for commercial and residential developments.”

Lee Mellor said: “The partner led approach and ambitious growth plans are what attracted me to Ridge. As cost management lead for the private sector in the north, my focus is to grow a team which delivers service excellence, adds value and builds on the excellent reputation Ridge has already established.”

Chris Dunne said: “My role will be to lead the project management team in Manchester. Ridge has an excellent reputation in delivering project management services on complex projects throughout the UK. I am looking forward to building on this success and contributing to the continuing growth of the business in the region.”

Ridge’s Manchester managing partner, Lucy Osborne, added: “It’s exciting times ahead for us as we continue our journey on building a true multi-disciplinary offering with talented people.”

