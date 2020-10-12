Ridge takes over SHD

Wendy Broomhead and Ian Scott with Ridge partners Jason Howard (left) and Adrian Hickey (right) pictured on the Ridge office terrace in Manchester

As part of the takeover, 21 SHD staff in Manchester join Ridge’s Manchester team with SHD’s five-strong Leeds office is re-branding as Ridge.

Ridge total headcount now grows to more than 600 staff across 12 offices.

“This is an important addition for Ridge,” said senior partner Adrian O’Hickey. “Our partner-led approach offers scale and expertise with a personal touch and the agility to take our clients further. SHD’s passion for innovation, quality and lateral thinking is a perfect fit. With many innovative and challenging projects on the horizon, we are looking forward to achieving our ambitions together.”

Scott Hughes Design founding directors Ian Scott and Wendy Broomhead added: “The Ridge brand, culture and strategy represents an excellent synergy for the new home of our precious business that has been so carefully honed over the years. We have a meticulous approach that adds value for our clients and this move furthers that aim.”

As part of the sale, Ian Scott and Wendy Broomhead become Ridge partners, as does fellow SHD director Kris Clark.

Ridge projects delivered from Leeds and Manchester include Circle Square Manchester for Select, Project Urban for Dandara in Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, and Viadux in Manchester for Ask.

Founded in Oxford in 1946, Ridge will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk