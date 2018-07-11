Riney wins £70m Bromley highways deal

JB Riney md John Davis and Bromley councillor William Huntington-Thresher

JB Riney, acquired by Tarmac in May 2017, will now deliver all planned and reactive maintenance for 552 miles of road and 856 miles of footway in the borough.

The highways maintenance contracts are valued at more than £70m over the eight-year term, which has the option of a one-year extension. The new contracts started on 1st July 2018.

The contracts include planned footway and road resurfacing, public realm improvements, traffic schemes, street lighting and highway drainage, as well as providing the winter maintenance service and smaller reactive minor work including pothole repairs and replacing broken paving slabs.

JB Riney managing director John Davis said: “Securing both major and minor works is testament to the quality and expertise of the Riney team and builds on our track record as a trusted London borough partner. We’re looking forward to working with colleagues at Bromley to support the Borough, further improve its highways asset and deliver excellence for all local road users.”