Rita Ora takes to the stage at The Construction Index Race Day 2019

The annual Construction Index Raceday at Doncaster has become a firm fixture in the racing calendar, combining the best from the worlds of sport and entertainment. Previous years have seen the music provided by Tom Jones, Madness, Kaiser Chiefs, Ronan Keating and Rudimental.

Rita Ora has sold seven million singles and a number 1 platinum-selling debut album. Rita’s 13th top-10 single, Let You Love Me, broke chart records for the Kosovo-born singer, for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist, a record that had been held for more than 30 years by both Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark.

Video below from 2018 Race Day.