Riwal scissor lifts enable family reunions

Aerial work platform specialist Riwal has helped more than 250 people at 12 different nursing homes in the Netherlands with seeing and talking to their loved ones at height.

Family members are being carried on the scissor lifts, allowing them to wave to their relatives from a safe distance.

On 18th March, the Dutch government made the decision to close all nursing homes to visitors in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As a response, Riwal started the ‘wave to family’ project.

To enable the visits, a Riwal employee first goes to the location to conduct a risk analysis, so that all safety and corona measures can be met during the visit. A scissor or boom lift with a working platform of more than 2.5m that a Riwal employee operating the machine and the visitor can keep the appropriate social distance.

“At Riwal, we are pleased that we can provide some relief during this time,” said Riwal Benelux country manager Glenn Verburg. “It is a great example of putting social responsibility into practice. We have been approached by various care homes and what has been important is to be able to guarantee the safety of all involved. That is our highest priority.”

