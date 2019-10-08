  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed October 09 2019

  3. Rizzani de Eccher picked for Amsterdam towers

19 hours Rizzani de Eccher has been appointed to design and build a €225m (£200m) hotel and residential complex in the centre of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The Y Towers, which will be 110m and 102m tall, will be built in Overhoeks, across the canal from the railway station.

The taller of the two towers is for a hotel of 579 rooms while the other is for residential use.

At the base of the two towers there will be a shared four-storey podium that will house a congress centre, an auditorium, gyms, a spa, restaurants and offices.

There will also be two levels of underground parking for public use.

Landscaping will be a particular feature, with large green areas, cycle paths and access to the complex via water.

The completion of the works is scheduled for December 2022.

