RJ McLeod wins £40m contract for M9 junction

Artist's impression of the new M9 junction

The new junction will open up direct access to the M9 for the community of Winchburgh and outlying villages in West Lothian.

The £40m project, which also includes other infrastructure and landscaping works, is fully funded by Winchburgh Developments. The new junction is designed to unlock the delivery of the Winchburgh masterplan which, when complete, will see at least 3,800 new homes, improved transport links, and a minimum of 40 acres of employment land created.

Winchburgh Developments chief executive John Hamilton said: “The new junction has been a core element of the Winchburgh masterplan since its inception and it is great to see that work has now started.

“Historically, transport connectivity has been heavily constrained by a motorway network that completely bypassed the village. This development will be transformational by improving journey times to and from Edinburgh and the Lothians for residents, businesses and visitors.

“The £40m we’re investing on the new motorway junction and other roads infrastructure is a crucial element of the integrated transport strategy for completing the masterplan. We also remain focused on delivering a new railway station for the growing community of Winchburgh and the surrounding area. As a regional transport asset, the station requires a regional planning solution involving ourselves, West Lothian Council, Network Rail and the Scottish government. We hope that by working together, we can progress this as a priority and ensure the station becomes a much-needed reality.”

The M9 junction will be formed by constructing four new slip roads centred on the existing underpass below the motorway. Served by a fully upgraded core road, it will connect Winchburgh’s town centre with the southern roundabout at the junction.

Jamie Corser, business development manager at RJ McLeod, said: “The M9 Junction is a happy return to Winchburgh for us, having carried out housing infrastructure works there a few years ago. We are experienced at Scottish trunk road construction and will continue to update the Winchburgh community on the progress of work and thank them for their patience with any short-term disruption this may cause.”

As part of the planning conditions, no more than 1,000 residential units could be occupied in Winchburgh until the new M9 junction was complete. Now that work on the junction is progressing the final phases of the masterplan can move forward.

Over the next 12 months, work will include completion of the main distributor road from the new school campus at Glendevon, a three-kilometre route to the new M9 junction at Duntarvie Castle, and a further junction upgrade on Kirkliston Road.

Other elements of the distributor road include new bridges spanning the Union Canal at the new Town Centre and the main Edinburgh/Glasgow Rail Line. The target date for the combined motorway junction and distributor road works is spring 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk