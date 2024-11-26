RLB appoints head of advanced tech

Nikki Venetsanakis

Nikki Venetsanakis joined RLB in 2021 and steps up to head the firm’s data centre and advanced technology business on 1st December 2024.

According to her employer, she has expertise in commercial and mixed-use developments as well as data centres. Recently, her focus has been on managing data centre pre-construction, overseeing greenfield, brownfield, and retrofit engineering and design projects, from inception through to handover.

“Nikki has an outstanding track record within the advanced tech sector,” said RLB service transformation director Andrew Fettes-Brown. “Given the rapid growth of this area of the built environment, the appointment recognises both the breadth and potential of this sector. Her leadership, attention to detail, and ability to thrive in fast-paced environments will be invaluable to our clients and project teams.”

Nikki Venetsanakis said: “It’s exciting times for RLB and the advanced tech sector as a whole. With the continued expansion of data centres opportunities and the larger advanced tech market, opportunities are growing for investors, developers and operators. Working with consultants with deep knowledge in the sector, can add value and independent insights that complement their in-house teams and I look forward to leading the offering for RLB.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk