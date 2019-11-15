RMD introduces new high-rise safety screen

RMD Kwikform's new Ascent 200 system

Ascent 200 is described as “the next generation of debris protection”.

It has a double-height cantilever design, an advanced hydraulic climbing system, and a stronger mast that enables it to be erected at a single depth. As less material is needed, it is designed to be easier to transport and erect.

Additional cladding options include corrugated perforated profiled steel sheeting, a fixed and sliding mesh panel that can be adjusted in situ, and regular plastic sheeting.

The new system also has the ability to provide fully sealed enclosures on angled facades of up to 10 degrees.

Ian Fryer, RMD Kwikform’s divisional product innovation manager, said: “Prior to commencing the design of Ascent 200, we spoke to our customers about some of the challenges faced when constructing high-rise buildings. The core challenge was around health and safety; not only for site teams but for the general public. With the new Ascent 200, we have delivered the highest level of manufacturing specification and design to ensure maximum debris sealing around the site perimeter. Another feature of the Ascent 200 is the slab jaw brackets that have been specifically designed for the new system. Once opened, the jaws allow for the screens to be removed without having to lift the system up the building. Ultimately, this reduces the crane height, and overall usage of cranes, in order to exit the solution.

“One of the other key points that was raised by our customers was around efficiency. It was vital that we provided a solution to our customers that could be transported, assembled and climbed with ease without impacting other areas of development on the project, or indeed, the surrounding locations outside of the site.

“Finally, what the Ascent 200 embodies is complete flexibility with the ability to accommodate complex building shapes. This is where the multiple screen options were developed. Each option delivers the highest levels of protection and sealant, but it gives the customer more choice depending on the project and the shape of the building.”

RMD Kwikform has also designed a range of ancillary components for Ascent 200, including containment and debris seal accessories, main slab anchors, edge seals and access platforms.

