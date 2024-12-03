Road bitumen sales rise for the first time in 12 years

Figures collected by the REA, a trade association that represents all the UK bitumen emulsion manufacturers, signify green shoots of recovery.

Approximately 38.5 million square metres of surface dressing was applied over the surface treatments season in 2024, according to the REA.

The volumes used during the surface dressing season for 2024 are 9% higher than those recorded over the same period in 2023, when the REA reported the lowest amount of bitumen emulsion sold since records began in 1978.

However, this upturn is still significantly below the typical volume of surface dressing used before the decline of the past 12 years.

Kevin Maw, REA consultant and secretary, said: “This is positive news for the highways industry and road users. While we have a long way to go to get back to the volumes of bitumen emulsions produced in the years up to 2012 to enable >60 million square metres per annum of surface dressing, this shows that the trend has started to turn, which is encouraging.

“We hope this continues. It could be a sign of market recovery and a change in the focus amongst local highway authorities who are investing more in preventative maintenance, which is what we have been calling for as part of our campaign, Futureproofing our local roads.”

Chris Green, head of highway operations at Leicestershire County Council, said: “It’s great to see an increase in the manufacturing and sale of bitumen emulsions across our industry. But more importantly, I’m encouraged that more local authorities are adopting and increasing their application of sustainable, low-carbon preventative maintenance treatments such as surface dressing.

“It’s the most cost-effective way for local authorities to maintain roads, prevent potholes, improve safety and keep roads moving. Surface dressing helps improve the condition of our roads across Leicestershire, saving the council money by proactively repairing surfaces, which helps to prevent more costly repairs further down the line.”

The REA collects industry sales data every quarter. All members report their emulsion volumes, and this is verified independently by the consultant and secretary of the Association. More bitumen emulsion is sold in spring and summer as surface dressing is typically carried out during the warmer and dryer months of April to September.

Volumes of surface dressing sold each by year

2012 = 64.4 million sqm

2013 = 59.2 million sqm

2014 = 58.6 million sqm

2015 = 59.9 million sqm

2016 = 61.2 million sqm

2017 = 54.1 million sqm

2018 = 51.5 million sqm

2019 = 52.8 million sqm

2020 = 39.3 million sqm (Covid pandemic)

2021 = 43.8 million sqm

2022 = 36.1 million sqm

2023 = 35.3 million sqm

2024 = 38.5 million sqm

