Green light for Aberdeen road improvements

The 2019/20 programme includes the resurfacing of carriageways and footways, refurbishing crossings, lighting improvements, pothole repairs, flooding and coastal protection measures, and support for cycling and walking.

Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee approved the list of schemes drawn up by officers following road and infrastructure surveys. The programme will be funded through approved capital budgets together with linkages to community action plans.

Committee convener Douglas Lumsden said: “The programme is line with our transportation strategy to improve safety for all road users. Communities across the city will benefit from this investment – in the city centre, at the Beach, and in dozens of residential streets.

“Despite budget pressures we’re maintaining and upgrading our infrastructure. Last year we committed an extra £10m to roads maintenance over four years and we’re using £2.5m from that to boost our spend in 2019/20.”