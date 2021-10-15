Road sweeper supplier movies into excavators

RSP suction excavator on a Volvo FMX chassis

Dawsongroup Sweepers has secured its first contract for vacuum excavators, to supply Balfour Beatty.

The machine is an RSP suction excavator on a Volvo FMX chassis, which Dawsongroup says has a premium cab and better fuel efficiency. The company has two in its fleet so far, with a further 15 on order for delivery by December.

Head of sales Paul Beddows said: “As we diversify and spread into new markets, we are constantly adding to our fleet to offer the highest quality vehicles to a wide range of sectors.

“Not only can we offer an extremely premium suction excavator, we can back this up with our industry-leading service and maintenance support. This combination is what landed us the contract with Balfour Beatty, and we very much look forward to supporting them, and the wider sector, with our new offer.”

