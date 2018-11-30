Roadbridge wins £30m Highlands port expansion

Port of Cromarty Firth by Norman Strachan

As reported previously, the project involves a new quayside and laydown area, as a hub for shipping for offshore wind farm construction as well as for cruise liners.

Roadbridge UK won the open public tender based on a number of assessment criteria, including quality assurance, strength and experience of their project team, commitment to community benefit and a competitive price, port officials said. It also has relevant knowledge of marine projects, with recent experience at Dublin port.

The build will start in January 2019 with the construction of a 218-metre long quayside with steel piles, construction of a new revetment (retaining wall) and nine-acre land reclamation. Work is expected to be completed by spring 2020.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth, said: “This is a hugely complex job with a very tight schedule, so we are delighted to be working with Roadbridge. They won this contract against very stiff competition from six other leading national and international contractors. Their team is totally committed to ensuring the port’s communities benefit from this build in line with our own Trust Port philosophy. It is a hugely exciting time for the port and we look forward to working with Roadbridge on this build to ensure it is ready for the Moray East windfarm project in 2020.”

Roadbridge UK director Cathal Doherty said “It will be a privilege working with a Trust Port, as all profits are reinvested into developments such as this. Their commitment to their local communities fits with our ethos. We are looking forward to starting work on this project and creating sustainable jobs for the future of the area.”