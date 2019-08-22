Roadbridge’s Irish sites get electric vehicle charging

Gerry Cash of CarCharger with Morgan Sheehy & Jerome O’Sullivan of Roadbridge

CarCharger EV has provided networked chargers into the Roadbridge head office at Limerick and at multiple large sites. The Smart EV chargers have the ability to respond instantly and use less power if the grid becomes overloaded.

As future-proofing, Roadbridge has also installed smart chargers into the homes of staff driving company electric vehicles to allow drivers to charge at off-peak electricity rates overnight.

Roadbridge drivers are able to access a countrywide network of public chargers.

