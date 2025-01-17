Robertson and Balfour picked for £333m North Schools Programme

Robertson Construction will work on the new Hazlehead Campus and the refurbished and extended St Peters Roman Catholic School for Aberdeen City Council; the new Brae Campus for Shetland Islands Council; and the new Mull 2-18 campus for Argyll & Bute Council.

Balfour Beatty will work on the new Forres Academy for the Moray Council.

The five projects will provide new and refurbished learning estate for 3,840-pupils at a total cost of £333m.

The North Schools Programme is a collaboration between the local authorities and Hub North Scotland.

The Hazelhead, Forres, Brae, and Mull projects will all get funding from the Scottish government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme Phase 3 (LEIP3).

Hub North Scotland chief executive Richard Park said: “This is a key moment for the North Schools Programme in reaching the preferred bidder stage for our main contractors. A huge amount of work has already been undertaken by our local authority partners and our supply chain in progressing these projects.

“This collaboration allowed our partners to share best practice, knowledge and resources to achieve the programme goals and also helped streamline key elements which will bring cost, time and quality benefits in delivering these projects.”

