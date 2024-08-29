Robertson on board for Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Visualisation of the planned Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

The Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub is a joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council to create a scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility, powered by renewable energy.

Robertson Civil Engineering will be undertaking construction activities for the civils works and structural infrastructure at the hydrogen hub site.

The design phase of the work is already under way, with Robertson working with consulting engineer Fairhurst in Edinburgh.

Robertson will manage elements of the design, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, initial energisation, and handover of the hydrogen production and refuelling station and associated infrastructure.

Robertson recently completed the new Whitehillock substation for Siemens Energy. This allows connection to existing national electricity transmission system infrastructure at the neighbouring Blackhillock substation. The company was also responsible for the delivery of the modular energy centre at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA), which included a hydrogen fuel cells programme to power buses as part of the city council’s integrated hydrogen transport project.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk