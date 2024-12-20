Robertson confirmed for £50m Aberdeen beachfront works

The Aberdeen beachfront site, captured by Robertson Construction

Robertson Construction has been confirmed as main contractor for the £50m project and is already on site.

The works are designed to make Aberdeen beach a more attractive destination, with a beach park, an events field and repair of footpaths up the nearby Broad Hill. The works are part of Aberdeen City Council’s £150m city centre and beachfront masterplan.

The beach park will have a play park, sports area/pump track, a skateboard area, a gateway building, a hub building and a canopy shelter.

The events field, with its amphitheatre design semi-enclosed by woodland, will be able to host festivals, concerts and gatherings.

The Broadhill works are due to be completed in the summer of 2025 while the beach and events parks will be completed in 2026.

Work are also expected to begin soon on stripping out the former beach leisure centre before demolition begins and is due to be completed in 2025.

Future phases of the proposals for the beach include beach huts, shore access improvements and a beach community clubhouse.

Hub North Scotland chief executive Richard Park said: “Financial close is a key moment and the culmination of three years hard work by the project team to get to this stage. I am delighted we have appointed Robertson Construction Group as our main contractor as they have an excellent track record in delivering major projects such as this.

“These works are a major element of the overall city centre and beachfront masterplan and over the next few years we will see significant new infrastructure delivered across Aberdeen.”

Robertson Group chief executive Elliot Robertson added: “The Aberdeen beachfront project further illustrates the commitment from Aberdeen City Council to maximise on the opportunities that the area presents to become a destination of choice for the public.

“We have been working on site to deliver the enabling works and now that the project has reached financial close, the delivery of this world-class children’s play area will begin. Delivering the first phase of works for Hub North Scotland on behalf of Aberdeen City Council at the beachfront will set the high-quality benchmark for the facilities that will form the redevelopment.”

The beach works are part of a £150m commitment by Aberdeen City Council towards its city centre and beachfront masterplan. Works are under way on streetscape improvements in the Union Street Central area and on a new market building. Plans have also been drawn up for a public realm upgrade for Castlegate and an urban park for Queen Street.

Pictured above on site are: Hub North Scotland project director Neil Donald; Robertson Construction Eastern operations manager Alistair Broadley; Aberdeen City Council head of procurement Craig Innes; councillor co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard; and Robertson Construction Eastern managing director Gordon Milne

