Robertson Group announces senior appointments

Sean Woodcock (l) and Ben Brown (r)

Sean Woodcock, who joined as operations manager a year ago from the Buckingham Group, has been promoted to operations director. He has 20 years’ experience in senior roles, most recently as project director with Buckingham and previous as project manager at Miller Construction.

Ben Brown is a new recruit and joins as commercial director from Bam, where he spent the past 24 years, latterly as commercial manager.

Jonathan Sizer, regional managing director for Robertson Construction Yorkshire & East Midlands, said: “Sean and Ben’s combined wealth of experience and leadership will be instrumental in reinforcing Robertson as a trusted partner of choice while strengthening our regional presence.

“These appointments complement our high-performing team and come at the start of a busy year with successful quality project handovers and new work secured across key sectors. We look forward to continuing this momentum.”

