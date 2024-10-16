Robertson lands £31m Hebburn scheme

Robertson Construction North East managing director Neil Kennedy (centre) breaks ground with Karbon Homes assistant director Zoey Hawthorne (left) and South Tyneside councillor Ruth Berkley (right)

Northern housing association Karbon Homes secured planning permission in September 2023 to build a complex of 95 apartments in Hebburn town centre, on the site of the former Lincoln Court scheme just behind Hebburn Central.

The scheme is a partnership between Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council, with Robertson Construction North East appointed as the lead contractor.

The development, designed by architect JDDK, will comprise 20 two-bed and 75 one-bed apartments, 17 of which will be specialist dementia apartments. The homes will be owned and managed by Karbon with South Tyneside Council’s adult social care team supporting with the allocation of the apartments.

artist's impression of the scheme

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk