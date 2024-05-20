Robertson makes a start on making Redcar more welcoming

CGI of how Redcar Central Station might look

Conservation works to transform Redcar Central from an empty building into a more welcoming gateway to the town start today, Monday 20th May 2024.

The building will food and drink outlets as well as ticket machines, travel information and covered waiting areas.

The project is funded by the government’s Levelling Up Partnership Fund, Welcome to Redcar and Cleveland fund administered via Tees Valley Combined Authority, and the Railway Heritage Trust.

Robertson Construction North East is the principal contractor for the scheme. The project team also includes conservation architect Howarth Litchfield, project and cost manager Identity Consult and rail specialist principal designer Vextrix.

Despite it being a listed Victorian building, there will be a focus on sustainability, using electricity only and installing renewable energy systems; solar panels will be positioned out of sight.

Cllr Lynn Pallister, cabinet member for growth and enterprise, Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, said: “This is fantastic for Redcar and its local businesses, as it gives visitors a more welcoming first impression of the town. In recent years we have developed some amazing leisure facilities such as a mini-golf course and a children’s play park on the seafront, a thriving cinema in The Regent, as well as the current development of sports activity hub in Beach Base and a family-friendly entertainment venue on the high street. It really is an exciting time for the area, that I’m sure will encourage many more visitors.”

