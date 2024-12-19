Robertson modernises University of Glasgow library annexe

Artist's impression of the University of Glasgow library project, being delivered by Robertson Construction Central West

Originally constructed in the 1980s, work to the nine-storey building will see the refurbishment of both the exterior and interior of the library annexe as part of the university’s wider modernisation programme.

The upgrade will include the installation of double glazing as well as re-roofing and re-cladding with more energy efficient materials

Inside the building, there will be improvements to the ventilation, heating and cooling systems as well as increasing the amount of natural light. Students will also have more access to power outlets across the building for their electrical devices.

The library will remain operational throughout but the works are programmed to minimise disruption to students, with soundproof barriers installed in certain areas to reduce noise impact.

Robertson was appointed to the initial University of Glasgow construction framework agreement in 2016 and has delivered refurbishments to both the James Watt Building and the Grade A listed Joseph Black Building. In May 2024 Robertson was reappointed to the framework for a third time.

Andy McLinden, regional managing director of Robertson Construction Central West, said: "This project represents a significant step in our ongoing partnership with the University of Glasgow. It involves the integration of advanced building technologies to enhance energy performance and user comfort.

“The modernisation of the library annexe will address both the practical needs of the students and staff who rely on the space while ensuring the building is future-proofed for years to come.”

Susan Ashworth, executive director of information services at the University of Glasgow, added: “This is an exciting project which will make a substantial difference to the look and feel of the library annexe, both inside and out, improving the comfort and performance of the building for all staff and students using the facility.”

