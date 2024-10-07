Robertson names new regional MD

Neil Kennedy, the new managing director of Robertson Construction North East

The promotion of Neil Kennedy, who been with Robertson Construction for more than 15 years, follows the retirement of Garry Hope, who had been the managing director of Robertson Construction North East since 2016.

Set up in 1999, Robertson Construction North East is based in Gateshead and operates from the Borders through to North Yorkshire and across to Carlisle. It delivers in the commercial, educational, residential and industrial sectors with projects ranging from £1m through to £30m. Its Small Works team also deliver projects ranging from £50,000 to £1m.

Neil Kennedy said: “Robertson Construction North East is going from strength to strength having built a reputation for repeat business and excellent quality. I’ve worked on some exceptional projects with Robertson over the years and growing up, studying and working in the area, it’s important to me to see the positive impact the construction of these buildings has had on the northeast.”

He added: “It’s an honour to take on the managing director role from Garry Hope. I share his keen focus on building relationships with our clients and supply chain partners, and look forward in continuing to grow the business and deliver for our customers.”

Robertson Group chief operating officer Brian McQuade said: “At Robertson, one of our biggest strengths is our people. Construction North East has been operating for more than 25 years and Neil has been a member of the team for well over half that time playing a vital role in the growth of the region.

“To follow Garry, who was so well known and respected by colleagues and the industry alike, is no mean feat but I know that Neil is absolutely the right person for the role. He sets the personal and professional standards that others wish to follow. I look forward to seeing Construction North East continue to prosper under his leadership and congratulate him in his new role.”

