Robertson picked for Grainger Market revamp

CGI of Grainger Market restoration [image: FaulknerBrown Architects and Pillar Visuals]

Newcastle’s Grainger Market project received a £8.2m levelling up grant from UK government last year. The city council has since been working with FaulknerBrowns Architects to turn the plans into reality. The remaining £800,000 cost is coming from council coffers

Newcastle City Council has now appointed Robertson Construction and improvement works will begin later this month, starting with the demolition of existing units within the central arcade.

Within the arcade two new pavilions will then be installed and improved toilet facilities put in. All entrances will also be renovated to increase the market’s visibility and fitted with glazed, automatic sliding doors to help reduce draughts.

While there will also be improved décor, wayfinding and signage in the alleys, building upon the original designs that exist throughout the market.

It is expected the works will complete by summer 2025, but the council has said there are a number of challenges at the site that could compromise that. These include ageing utility supplies within the market and the presence of a listed air raid shelter beneath part of the site.

Leader of Newcastle City Council Nick Kemp said: “Everyone who calls this city home has their own memories of the Grainger Market. We all have a story to tell. It’s a jewel in the crown of our city centre and a major piece of the huge investments being made in the heartbeat of Newcastle.

“There are ongoing works to improve Northumberland Street, Grey Street, Pilgrim Street and Eldon Square, this puts local traders at the heart of the development.

“The traders of the Grainger Market are its lifeblood, they are local people who demonstrate how we are building an inclusive economy in our city. They are a celebration of Geordie heritage and we have brought them along on every step of this journey.

“This won’t be an easy redevelopment, but I am delighted we have our contractor on board and that work will be getting underway soon.”

Neil Kennedy, regional managing director at Robertson Construction North East, said: “We’ve worked with Newcastle City Council on a range of fantastic projects over the years and to be chosen as delivery partner for the restoration of Grainger Market is a great honour.

“The Grainger Market project is an outstanding opportunity to improve a key Newcastle landmark, and we are looking forward to working alongside the traders and local communities to make Newcastle City Council’s vision a reality.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk