Robertson starts £20m Cleckheaton scheme

Jon Liggett (Housing 21), Cllr Graham Turner (Kirklees Council), Clare Hemming (Housing 21), Cllr Jackie Ramsay (Kirklees Council), Lisa Jones (Homes England) and Jonathan Sizer (Robertson Construction) take turns with a spade

Robertson Construction is building a development of 80 homes – 61 one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom apartments – off Kenmore Drive in Cleckheaton. All will be available for social rent.

Roberston is working with Brewster Bye Architects.

The £20m extra care scheme is being delivered by Housing 21, a provider of retirement living and extra care, in partnership with Kirklees Council. Homes England has providing a £7m grant.

The development is scheduled to complete in spring 2026.

Representatives from Housing 21, Kirklees Council and Homes England joined Robertson to mark the start of work last week.

Jonathan Sizer, Yorkshire & East Midlands regional managing director for Robertson Construction, said: “With a focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of residents, the development will feature attractive facilities that allow independence while benefiting and connecting the local community. As delivery partner, we will ensure that we create quality homes and facilities that meet the needs and priorities of residents, staff and the wider community. This development will be an asset to Cleckheaton and marks our first project with Housing 21.”

