Robertson starts £25m Bradford Royal expansion

Left to right are Lindsey Hegarty (Robertson), Sarah Jones (Bradford Teaching Hospitals-BTH), Gordon Fawcett (Robertson), Mel Pickup BTH), Sarah Jowett (consultant gastroenterologist), Saj Azeb (BTH) and David Moss (BTH)

Robertson Construction is putting in an eight-room endoscopy unit connected to the main Bradford Royal Infirmary hospital building. The work is expected to take two year to complete.

It is one of the largest NHS schemes of its kind in the country, with the majority of funding coming from NHS England, and the balance from Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure to look inside the body to screen, diagnose and treat medical conditions. Different types of endoscopies are used to view different organs.

Jonathan Sizer, regional managing director of Robertson Construction Yorkshire & East Midlands, said: “This endoscopy unit puts Bradford Teaching Hospitals at the forefront of patient care, creating a world class facility in West Yorkshire. The project is testament to the Trust’s commitment to patient care and service improvement, and as delivery partner of choice we’ll uphold those values in the build process.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk