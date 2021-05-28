Robertson wins £18m factory contract

The Spanish packaging company, which is establishing a £50m plant in Livingston, has appointed Robertson to deliver the project. The current building on the site, formerly a distribution centre for a supermarket chain, will be converted into a cardboard manufacturing facility for SAICA Pack.

The main building will be retained and refurbished, while several extensions and modifications will be made to accommodate equipment.

SAICA Pack will decommission its current sites in Edinburgh and Milngavie as it consolidates its Scottish operations, with its Grangemouth Sheet Plant due to remain in operation.

Adam Haycock, regional director of SAICA Pack Scotland said: “This is a significant step forward for SAICA in Scotland and one that demonstrates our continued commitment to the Scottish market. We are pleased to be partnering with Robertson on this project and believe we are truly aligned on a safe and successful completion.”

David Cairns, managing director of Robertson Central East, said: “This is a significant project for SAICA Pack as they bring their Scottish operations together and we are delighted to have been appointed as the construction partner who will bring their vision for the site to life.

“We will be continuing to work closely together through the construction period to ensure the successful delivery of this strategically-important facility.”

Construction is due to complete in December 2021, with SAICA Pack intending to open the new site directly after completion.

L-R: Matthew Berrill, production director UK/IE, SAICA Pack; Adam Haycock, regional director, SAICA Pack; Rafa Rodrigo, process project manager, SAICA Pack; David Cairns, managing director, Robertson Construction Central East and Paul Epton, senior project manager, Robertson Construction.

