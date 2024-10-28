Robertson wins Ayr Leisure Centre redevelopment

Artist's impression of the new-look Citadel Leisure Centre

Robertson’s initial phase will focus on the Citadel’s roof and facade, marking the start of a programme of refurbishment works at the leisure centre.

South Ayrshire Council appointed Alliance Leisure to lead the project to revitalise the centre, which is used by around 300,000 people a year.

Principal contractor Robertson Construction Central West and architect Holmes Miller are supporting Alliance Leisure. The rest of the design and build team includes Axiom Project Services as project manager and quantity surveyor, WPS as mechanical and electrical engineer, and Struer as structural engineer.

The refurbishment will give the Citadel Leisure Centre a new entrance and reception, new kitchen and servery, new dry change, studios, cafe, spa, family active hub, fitness gym, party rooms and first aid room. Improvements will also be made to the wet change area, toilets and swimming pools.

Alan Cadger, project director at architect Holmes Miller said: “The Citadel is a prime example of breathing new life into an existing building to create a vibrant and sustainable hub that enhances the lives of its surrounding community. The original structure has great potential and we’ve been inspired to maintain its well-loved character while modernising its design to cater to the needs of local people.

"Our overarching ambition was to create a recreational space that is accessible to all, where visitors can come together, relax and enjoy the variety of high-quality leisure facilities provided. We look forward to seeing this project come to life in the coming months.”

The project has been secured through the UK Leisure Framework, owned by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd.

