Robot brick-layer tackles large clay blocks

The robot, which has been developed by FBR, built the structure using Wienerberger’s largest Porotherm clay blocks, imported to Australia from Europe.

FBR said that the project demonstrates Hadrian X’s ability to address the European clay-block low-rise housing market, which has potential for 700,000 homes a year.

The house was built on an outdoor test slab at FBR’s premises in Australia, but to a style commonly found in Europe, featuring gable ends approximately 5m high.

The Wienerberger blocks used in the structure are the largest blocks ever used by the Hadrian X and the largest produced by Wienerberger, and the first clay blocks to be passed through the robot.

FBR used two different block types – double leaf blocks for the external walls and single leaf blocks for the internal walls to form a monolithic wall system already approved for use in European markets. Each R25 Porotherm is equivalent to 12 standard bricks.

A shipment of assorted Wienerberger blocks arrived at FBR’s premises earlier this year, with a volume of testing completed indoors to ensure the blocks would be suitable for use with the Hadrian X.

Hadrian X was the deployed to FBR’s outdoor test slab and completed its first clay block structure in an outdoor environment. The structure was built using two separate adhesive products at different stages of the build. One of the adhesives was that which is usually used by FBR, and the other was an adhesive product already used by Wienerberger with its blocks in Europe.

FBR and Wienerberger had intended to complete a pilot building programme in Europe, but decided to start in Australia to allow the collaboration to develop within the limitations resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. They aim to progress the commercialisation of FBR’s technology with Wienerberger’s clay block products in key international territories by demonstrating the commercial operation of the Hadrian X with Wienerberger clay blocks in Australia.

FBR’s managing director and CEO, Mike Pivac said: “We are very pleased to be progressing our relationship with Wienerberger, the largest producer of clay blocks in the world. Although we expected to have a Hadrian X deployed to Europe this year to complete this pilot programme, the global conditions caused by Covid- 19 have meant that we must conduct the programme here in Australia, with a view to deploying to Europe when conditions have improved such that it makes sense to do so.

“Both parties are committed to advancing robotic construction together and improving the efficiency, sustainability and digitalisation of the construction industry, and we look forward to continuing our work with Wienerberger.”

The next step in the ongoing relationship between Wienerberger and FBR is to conduct further optimisation of both the Hadrian X and the Porotherm blocks to ensure field-readiness for European pilot programmes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk