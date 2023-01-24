Robot dog for John Moores

University staff call Spot to heel

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) has become the first university in Europe to buy a Spot – the robot dog from Boston Dynamics that comes fitted with a Trimble 3D laser scanner.

Spot is a remoted-controlled mobile scanning machine. The university bought its model from BuildingPoint UK & Ireland, the construction arm mapping and surveying equipment specialist Korec.

Sam Hough, BuildingPoint UK & Ireland business manager, said: “LJMU is really at the forefront of what is happening within the construction industry which is currently undergoing a digital revolution. Not only is Spot an important addition to construction sites from a health and safety perspective, but also a significant reminder that if the construction industry is to overcome a skills and labour shortage, then this is just the sort of technology to attract a new, motivated generation of engineering surveyors.

“Spot is presently active on several construction sites following investment by major construction companies so for LJMU to already be preparing the next generation of engineers in this way will be of considerable importance for the industry as a whole.”

Fiona Borthwick, interim head of civil engineering and built environment at the university, said: “We’ve been excited about Spot for a very long time, so we’re pleased that we now have our robot dog up and running. It's a great plus for our students that they will be familiar with this technology before they go full-time into the industry, and we look forward to further exploring Spot’s capabilities and options for different payloads."

