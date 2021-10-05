  1. Instagram
Wed October 06 2021

Robot to build eight Australian houses

19 hours FBR’s Hadrian X construction robot is to be put to work on a development of eight houses in Western Australia.

The robotic technology company has entered into its first multi-home contract to use the robot to supply its ‘Wall as a Service’ package to a third-party residential property developer.

The contract pertains to a development site in St James, Western Australia, under which FBR will construct the slab, footings, structural walls, second-storey slab and roof trusses for eight two-storey townhouses.

Work on the AU$5m project will start as soon as practicable after all necessary approvals have been granted and will be completed at commercial rates, with the Wall as a Service contract valued at more than AU$0.5m.

FBR’s managing director & chief executive officer Mike Pivac said: “We are pleased to be adding this large project to our pipeline of work, having spent the past 12 months introducing the Hadrian X into the real-world building environment to validate our game-changing technology with some prominent Western Australian builders. Now that we have demonstrated all the benefits the Hadrian X® provides, we are now going to ramp up the utilisation of our technology, while continuing the development work at our R&D facility.”

FBR will also complete the walls of the second of five house structures in Wellard shortly.

