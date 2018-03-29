JCB ad JCB ad
Fri March 30 2018

News » Plant » Robots to get Hy-Flex concrete pumps » published 29 Mar 2018

Robots to get Hy-Flex concrete pumps

Manufacturer Hy-Flex Corporation is teaming up with a US university to develop a pumping system for robotic 3D concrete.

The collaboration is with the Cornell Robotic Construction Laboratory (RCL) of Cornell University, which has invented various new approaches to concrete 3D printing using a custom built three-axis 3D printer. The aim is to advance the research by using a large six-axis robot arm in combination with Hy-Flex’s HF-15 Spray Buddy.

In our first project phase, the team has tested a custom nozzle to attach the Spray Buddy to the Kuka robotic platform.

Further collaborative investigations in April will entail integrated and synchronised shut-off valve mechanisms as well as the implementation of pressure flow control through sensors. 

“The Hy-Flex team is excited to be a part of this project and is eager to see what technological  advancements will come from the collaboration,” said the company.

 

MPU

This article was published on 29 Mar 2018 (last updated on 29 Mar 2018).

