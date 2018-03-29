Robots to get Hy-Flex concrete pumps

Manufacturer Hy-Flex Corporation is teaming up with a US university to develop a pumping system for robotic 3D concrete.

The collaboration is with the Cornell Robotic Construction Laboratory (RCL) of Cornell University, which has invented various new approaches to concrete 3D printing using a custom built three-axis 3D printer. The aim is to advance the research by using a large six-axis robot arm in combination with Hy-Flex’s HF-15 Spray Buddy.

In our first project phase, the team has tested a custom nozzle to attach the Spray Buddy to the Kuka robotic platform.

Further collaborative investigations in April will entail integrated and synchronised shut-off valve mechanisms as well as the implementation of pressure flow control through sensors.

“The Hy-Flex team is excited to be a part of this project and is eager to see what technological advancements will come from the collaboration,” said the company.

