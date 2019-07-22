Roll-out begins for 3D printing network

photo credit - Plurial Novilia

Following its pilot plant in Paris, XtreeE will start a new production unit in Dubai incorporating XtreeE technology and operated by its local partner Concreative.

This second production unit is in line with XtreeE's strategy to set up a worldwide network of more than 50 connected 3D printing units by 2025. The opening of two other units in Asia is under discussion.

XtreeE was founded in December 2015 on the back of a research project at the Paris-Malaquais school of architecture and the engineering school Arts et Métiers ParisTech. XtreeE now offers integrated digital design and production for large-scale additive manufacturing: freed from the constraints of standardised formwork, architects can design more sophisticated and efficient shapes.

After two funding rounds and the investment of Vinci Construction and Shibumi International, a fully-owned venture fund of Gülermak Heavy Industries and engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti, XtreeE plns to launch its "XtreeE Printing as a Service" digital platform in 2020, connecting customers to designers and 3D printers.

"XtreeE's ambition is, above all, environmental,” said chief executive Alban Mallet. “Through these innovations, it is possible to build better and design new products meeting the major challenges of today and tomorrow. While 3D printing makes it possible to reduce both the costs and the overall impact of construction processes, it also makes it possible to manufacture rather unexpected objects, to restore biodiversity.”

