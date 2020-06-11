Rollalong re-opens

Delivery of modules in Barking for BeFirst before the lockdown began

Rollalong has re-opened its site at Sugden Way in Barking, East London where it is working with regeneration company BeFirst to deliver affordable housing for the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham.

And the company has resumed groundworks for a café for Aspire Defence Ltd at MoD Larkhill on Salisbury Plain and is back on site in Bridport where it is completing an office complex for Dorset County Council’s highways department.

In addition to re-opening three sites, Rollalong is also starting work on a number of new projects, including: a new special educational needs (SEN) facility for Dorset County Council at St Mary’s School in Puddletown; a teaching classroom facility for the MOD at Worthy Down; new facilities for St Peter’s School in Old Windsor for Wokingham Borough Council; and various education projects for Hampshire County Council.

Rollalong, based in Wimborne, Dorset, started life making caravans – hence the name –before moving onto buildings without wheels. It turned over £24.5m in 2019.

“Like many construction companies we closed all our sites when the national lockdown was first announced in March,” said managing director Steve Chivers. In line with government guidelines we are now re-opening these sites and getting back to work while always prioritising the health and safety of our staff, suppliers, contractors and local residents.”

He also said now was a good time for prefabs. “In the current crisis the advantages of modular offsite construction become really clear," he said. "Much of the work is done in our factory in Dorset, which minimises the number of trades we need on site. That reduces the number of deliveries and journeys as well as the number of workers actually needed on site. So it’s beneficial both in minimising the spread of the virus and in reducing our carbon footprint.”

