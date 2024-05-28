​​​​​​​Rolls-Royce brings in Balfour Beatty for submarine programme

The Rolls-Royce site in Derby

Rolls-Royce is doubling the size of its nuclear-powered submarines site in Derby to meet the growth in demand from the Royal Navy, and as a result of last year’s AUKUS agreement, a trilateral defence partnership between the UK, Australia and the USA.

Balfour Beatty will build new manufacturing and office facilities as well as the adjoining site infrastructure.

WSP had been selected as the non-fissile design partner. Balfour Beatty and WSP will collaborate over the next decade to bring the Raynesway site expansion plans to life.

Rolls-Royce Submarines infrastructure director Terry Meighan said: “We cannot deliver against our commitments to the MoD and the AUKUS programme on our own. It will require a strong and reliable supply chain bringing their expertise to enhance and enable the critical work we do. The selection of Balfour Beatty as our expansion construction partner is a prime example of that.

“Their experience in delivering major infrastructure, as well as their long history of complex project delivery in secure environments, were important factors in our decision. This is an exciting milestone as we grow our site and our business to meet the enhanced demand for our expertise.”

